Sparx Neo 7 Ultra price in Pakistan July 2023

Sparx Neo 7 Ultra price in Pakistan July 2023

Sparx Neo 7 Ultra price in Pakistan July 2023

Sparx Neo 7 Ultra

Sparx Neo 7 Ultra is currently available on the market with great features.

The device has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and 264 pixels per inch.

The Sparx Neo 7 includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. It also has a dedicated memory card slot for expanding the memory up to 256GB in the future.

It comes with a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the PowerVR GE8320.

The Sparx Neo 7 Ultra features a dual-camera setup on the back.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh and supports fast charging at 18 W.

Sparx Neo 7 Ultra price in Pakistan

Sparx Neo 7 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Sparx Neo 7 Ultra specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~271 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGe-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
Front13 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

