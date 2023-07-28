Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sparx Neo 7 Ultra price in Pakistan & specification

Sparx Neo 7 Ultra price in Pakistan & specification

Articles
Advertisement
Sparx Neo 7 Ultra price in Pakistan & specification

Sparx Neo 7 Ultra price in Pakistan & specification

Advertisement

Sparx Neo 7 Ultra is now available on the market at an affordable price. The phone has amazing features and specs. It comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and 264 pixels per inch. The smartphone includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The Sparx Neo 7 Ultra features a dual-camera setup on the rear with an LED flash. The gadget is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and an Unisoc Tiger T616 chipset.

The device’s GPU is called the Mali-G57 MP1, and the operating system is Android 12.

The Sparx Neo 7 battery capacity is 5000 mAh with fast charging support at 18 W.

Sparx Neo 7 Ultra price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Sparx Neo 7 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Sparx Neo 7 Ultra specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetUnisoc Tiger T616
GPUMali-G57 MP1
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~271 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGe-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
Front13 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
Advertisement

Also Read

Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan July 2023
Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan July 2023

The Tecno Camon 19 Neo has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story