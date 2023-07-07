Sparx Neo 7 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

Sparx Neo 7 Ultra is currently available on the market with amazing features.

It comes with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and 264 pixels per inch.

The Sparx Neo 7 includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. It also has a dedicated memory card slot for expanding the memory up to 256GB in the future.

The phone is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the PowerVR GE8320.

The Sparx Neo 7 Ultra features a dual-camera setup on the back.

The smartphone’s battery is 5000 mAh and supports fast charging at 18 W.

Sparx Neo 7 Ultra price in Pakistan

Sparx Neo 7 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Sparx Neo 7 Ultra specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~271 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video Front 13 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

