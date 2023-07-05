Tecno Camon 19 Neo Price In Pakistan & Specs

The Tecno Camon 19 Neo is available on the market. The device has great features and specs.
It comes with a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.
The phone has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.
It runs on the HiOS 8.6 operating system, which is based on Android 12.
The smartphone has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space that can be expanded via a microSD card.
The Camon 19 Neo features a three-camera setup on the back.
The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging support.
Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan
Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-
Tecno Camon 19 Neo specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|HIOS 8.6
|Dimensions
|168.8 x 76.9 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Eco Black, Ice Mirror
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G52 MP2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (Unspecified)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0′, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
