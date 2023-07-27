Advertisement
Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Camon 19 Neo

The Tecno Camon 19 Neo is available on the market at a reasonable price.

It comes with a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.

The Camon 19 Neo is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

The phone is runs by HiOS 8.6 operating system, which is based on Android 12.

The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space that can be expanded via a microSD card.

The Tecno Camon 19 Neo features a triple-camera setup on the back.

The gadget’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh with 18 W fast charging support.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Tecno Camon 19 Neo specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIHIOS 8.6
Dimensions168.8 x 76.9 x 8.5 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsEco Black, Ice Mirror
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUARM Mali-G52 MP2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (Unspecified)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

