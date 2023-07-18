Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan & specifications

Tecno is releasing the Camon 20 series, which will be available soon on the market with excellence.

The smartphone is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.

The gadget has a 6.67-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage space.

The Tecno Camon 20 features three cameras on the back. The phone has the Android 13 operating system.

The smartphone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh and supports fast charging at 33 W.

Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/-

Tecno Camon 20 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI HIOS 13 Dimensions 162.7 x 75.9 x 7.8 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Predawn Black, Glacier Glow, Serenity Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVG Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W wired

