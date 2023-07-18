Advertisement
Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan & specifications





Tecno Camon 20

Tecno is releasing the Camon 20 series, which will be available soon on the market with excellence.

The smartphone is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.

The gadget has a 6.67-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage space.

The Tecno Camon 20 features three cameras on the back. The phone has the Android 13 operating system.

The smartphone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh and supports fast charging at 33 W.

Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/-

Tecno Camon 20 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIHIOS 13
Dimensions162.7 x 75.9 x 7.8 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPredawn Black, Glacier Glow, Serenity Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVG
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W wired

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

