Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno is preparing the Camon 20 series, which will be available soon on the market with amazing features.
It comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The Tecno Camon 20 has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.
The phone includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of built-in storage space.
The Camon 20 features three cameras on the back. The phone is run by the HIOS 13 operating system based on Android 13.
The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 33 W.
Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan
Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/-
Tecno Camon 20 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|HIOS 13
|Dimensions
|162.7 x 75.9 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Predawn Black, Glacier Glow, Serenity Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVG
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|32 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W wired
Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."
