Tecno Camon 20 to soon Officially launch in Pakistan

Tecno has confirmed that the Camon 20 series will be released in Pakistan soon.

The Camon 20 series will also be powered by the Helio G85 chip and have a 64 MP camera.

The Pro model of the Camon 20 series will have a 120Hz screen, an improved chipset, and better cameras.

Tecno has been teasing the launch of its new Camon 20 series in Pakistan, and it’s now officially confirmed to be arriving soon. Although the phone was launched worldwide in May this year, it has yet to be released in Pakistan.

The official Twitter account of Tecno Pakistan has recently teased that the Camon 20 series is “coming soon.”

As evident from the teaser, it only indicates that the phone is coming soon without disclosing a specific launch date. This suggests that we can anticipate more details to be revealed as the teaser campaign unfolds in the coming days.

It’s worth noting that some retailers have already acquired the Tecno Camon 20, but the official launch will make it widely available to a broader audience.

Regarding the ongoing teaser campaign, it has already been confirmed that the Camon 20 will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor, similar to the global version. This suggests that we can also expect other specifications from the global model, including the Helio G85 chip, a 64 MP camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Furthermore, the teaser’s mention of the Tecno Camon 20 “series” instead of just “Tecno Camon 20” suggests that we can also anticipate the Pro model. In comparison to the standard model, the Pro variant will offer a smoother 120Hz screen, an improved chipset, and better cameras.

