Tecno Phantom V Fold price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan & specs
The latest Phantom V series is being repaired by Tecno. This series will reveal the forthcoming V-fold smartphone. The Tecno Phantom V Fold will be the company’s first foldable smartphone.
As a result of this move, the company looks to be attempting to compete with other companies, particularly in the market for foldable devices.
The phone has a 7.6-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1768 x 2208 pixels. The device is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass.
The Tecno Phantom V Fold is powered by the Qualcomm SDM8250 Snapdragon 888 5G chipset and a 2.84 GHz octa-core processor.
It comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of built-in storage space.
The Phantom V Fold features a triple-camera setup on the back.
The gadget has a 4400 mAh battery capacity and supports fast charging at 44 W.
Tecno Phantom V Fold price in Pakistan
Tecno Phantom V Fold price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 78,999/-
Tecno Phantom V Fold specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Hios
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.84 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM8250 Snapdragon 888 5G – (5nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Display
|Technology
|Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|7.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1768 x 2208 Pixels (~372 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|6.2 inch, 832 x 2268 Pixels
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
|Front
|Dual Camera: 4 MP, f/1.8, lens aperture, Cover camera: 10 MP, 26mm, (wide), f/2.2
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio, recording
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 44W
