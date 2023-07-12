Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tecno Phantom V Fold price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Phantom V Fold price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Tecno Phantom V Fold price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Phantom V Fold

Advertisement

The Tecno Phantom V Fold will be available soon on the market and will be the company’s first foldable smartphone.

The phone has a 7.6-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1768 x 2208 pixels. The device is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold includes 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of built-in storage space.

It comes with a Qualcomm SDM8250 Snapdragon 888 5G chipset and a 2.84 GHz octa-core processor.

The Phantom V Fold features a triple-camera setup on the rear.

Advertisement

The device is powered by a 4400 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 44 W.

Also Read

Tecno Spark 10 price in Pakistan & specs
Tecno Spark 10 price in Pakistan & specs

The Tecno Spark 10 is now available on the market with impressive...

Tecno Phantom V Fold price in Pakistan

Tecno Phantom V Fold price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 78,999/-

Tecno Phantom V Fold specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIHios
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.84 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm SDM8250 Snapdragon 888 5G – (5nm)
GPUAdreno 660
DisplayTechnologyFoldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size7.6 Inches
Resolution1768 x 2208 Pixels (~372 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra Features6.2 inch, 832 x 2268 Pixels
MemoryBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
FrontDual Camera: 4 MP, f/1.8, lens aperture, Cover camera: 10 MP, 26mm, (wide), f/2.2
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM radio, recording
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh
– Fast battery charging 44W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story