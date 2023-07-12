Tecno Phantom V Fold price in Pakistan & specs

The Tecno Phantom V Fold will be available soon on the market and will be the company’s first foldable smartphone.

The phone has a 7.6-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1768 x 2208 pixels. The device is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold includes 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of built-in storage space.

It comes with a Qualcomm SDM8250 Snapdragon 888 5G chipset and a 2.84 GHz octa-core processor.

The Phantom V Fold features a triple-camera setup on the rear.

The device is powered by a 4400 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 44 W.

Tecno Phantom V Fold price in Pakistan

Tecno Phantom V Fold price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 78,999/-

Tecno Phantom V Fold specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Hios Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.84 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm SDM8250 Snapdragon 888 5G – (5nm) GPU Adreno 660 Display Technology Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 7.6 Inches Resolution 1768 x 2208 Pixels (~372 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features 6.2 inch, 832 x 2268 Pixels Memory Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]) Front Dual Camera: 4 MP, f/1.8, lens aperture, Cover camera: 10 MP, 26mm, (wide), f/2.2 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM radio, recording USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh – Fast battery charging 44W

