Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan & specification

The Tecno Pova 4 is coming soon to the market, with impressive features at an affordable price. It comes with a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. The gadget is powered by an octa-core processor running at 2.2 GHz.

The device’s screen is a 6.7-inch IPS LCD capacitive display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The Tecno Pova 4 includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space. The smartphone features dual cameras on the back. It has a 6000 mAh battery capacity with fast charging at 18 W.

Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan

Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan is ₨ 48,999/-

Tecno Pova 4 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIHios
Dimensions170.6 x 77.5 x 8.7 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCryolite Blue, Uranolith Grey
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~262 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP + AI Lens
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front8 MP, LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB port to Type-C
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DTS Sound support, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back,Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
