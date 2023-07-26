Tecno Pova Neo 3 price in Pakistan July 2023

Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan & specs
Tecno is preparing the Camon 20 series, which will be available soon on...
Tecno is developing the Pova Neo series, and they are getting ready to introduce the Neo 3 smartphone in multiple countries.
The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.
It comes with a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels.
The Pova Neo 3 includes 4 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.
The coming smartphone features a dual camera setup on the back: one with 16 MP and another with 2 MP. Additionally, there will be a single 8 MP lens on the front.
The Tecno Pova Neo 3 has a massive 7000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 18W.
Tecno Pova Neo 3 price in Pakistan
Tecno Pova Neo 3 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/-
Tecno Pova Neo 3 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|HIOS 13
|Dimensions
|170.7 x 77.6 x 9.3 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Amber Gold, Mecha Black, Hurricane Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4/8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 7000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W wired
Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."
