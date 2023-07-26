Tecno Pova Neo 3 price in Pakistan & specification

Advertisement
Tecno is developing the Pova Neo series, and they are getting ready to introduce the Neo 3 smartphone in multiple countries.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. The Pova Neo 3 includes 4 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

The coming smartphone features a dual camera setup on the back: one with 16 MP and another with 2 MP. Additionally, there will be a single 8 MP lens on the front. The Tecno Pova Neo 3 has a massive 7000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 18W.

Tecno Pova Neo 3 price in Pakistan

Tecno Pova Neo 3 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/-

Tecno Pova Neo 3 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIHIOS 13
Dimensions170.7 x 77.6 x 9.3 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAmber Gold, Mecha Black, Hurricane Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4/8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 7000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W wired

