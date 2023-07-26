Tecno Pova Neo 3 price in Pakistan & specification

Infinix GT 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix is set to launch the GT 10 series of smartphones, which...
Tecno is developing the Pova Neo series, and they are getting ready to introduce the Neo 3 smartphone in multiple countries.
The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.
It comes with a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. The Pova Neo 3 includes 4 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.
The coming smartphone features a dual camera setup on the back: one with 16 MP and another with 2 MP. Additionally, there will be a single 8 MP lens on the front. The Tecno Pova Neo 3 has a massive 7000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 18W.
Tecno Pova Neo 3 price in Pakistan
Tecno Pova Neo 3 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/-
Tecno Pova Neo 3 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|HIOS 13
|Dimensions
|170.7 x 77.6 x 9.3 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Amber Gold, Mecha Black, Hurricane Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4/8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 7000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W wired
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.