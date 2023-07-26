Tecno Pova Neo 3 price in Pakistan & specification

Tecno is developing the Pova Neo series, and they are getting ready to introduce the Neo 3 smartphone in multiple countries.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. The Pova Neo 3 includes 4 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

The coming smartphone features a dual camera setup on the back: one with 16 MP and another with 2 MP. Additionally, there will be a single 8 MP lens on the front. The Tecno Pova Neo 3 has a massive 7000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 18W.

Tecno Pova Neo 3 price in Pakistan Tecno Pova Neo 3 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/- Tecno Pova Neo 3 specifications BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI HIOS 13 Dimensions 170.7 x 77.6 x 9.3 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Amber Gold, Mecha Black, Hurricane Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4/8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP, Dual LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 7000 mAh – Fast charging 18W wired