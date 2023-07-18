Tecno Pova Neo 3 price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno is working on the Pova Neo series and preparing to launch the Neo 3 handset in various countries. The Pova Neo 3 is anticipated to come with advanced features and the latest technology.

It comes with a Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels.

The phone includes 4 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The phone will have two camera sensors on the back: one with 16 MP and another with 2 MP. Additionally, there will be a single 8 MP lens on the front.

Advertisement

The Pova Neo 3 is powered by a massive 7000 mAh battery that provides a full day of use and supports fast charging at 18W.

Also Read Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan & specifications Tecno is releasing the Camon 20 series, which will be available soon...

Tecno Pova Neo 3 price in Pakistan

Tecno Pova Neo 3 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999.

Tecno Pova Neo 3 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Hios Dimensions 170.7 x 77.6 x 9.3 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Amber Gold, Mecha Black, Hurricane Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4/8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP, Dual LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 7000 mAh – Fast charging 18W wired

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”