Tecno Pova Neo 3 price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Pova Neo 3

Tecno is working on the Pova Neo series and preparing to launch the Neo 3 handset in various countries. The Pova Neo 3 is anticipated to come with advanced features and the latest technology.

It comes with a Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels.

The phone includes 4 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The phone will have two camera sensors on the back: one with 16 MP and another with 2 MP. Additionally, there will be a single 8 MP lens on the front.

The Pova Neo 3 is powered by a massive 7000 mAh battery that provides a full day of use and supports fast charging at 18W.

Tecno Pova Neo 3 price in Pakistan

Tecno Pova Neo 3 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999.

Tecno Pova Neo 3 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIHios
Dimensions170.7 x 77.6 x 9.3 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAmber Gold, Mecha Black, Hurricane Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4/8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 7000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W wired

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

