Tecno Pova Neo 3’s unique design and key features Unvieled

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specs
The Vivo Y21 is easily available on the market with amazing features....
Tecno is set to release the Pova Neo 3. While specific specifications have not been disclosed yet, Tecno has shared the design and important features of the upcoming smartphone.
Tecno’s recent Twitter image unveils key design elements of the Pova Neo 3, including a centered punch-hole display, dual rear cameras, and three color options to choose from.
The Tecno Pova Neo 3 is expected to be equipped with the Helio G85 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. While additional memory configurations have not been confirmed yet, they may be available.
The Tecno Pova Neo 3 is expected to feature a 7,000 mAh battery, although the charging speed has not been disclosed by Tecno. The launch date for the Pova Neo 3 is still unknown, but an announcement regarding it is anticipated in the near future.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.