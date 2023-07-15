Tecno Pova Neo 3’s unique design and key features Unvieled

Tecno is preparing to launch the Pova Neo 3, the successor to the Pova Neo 2.

The device is expected to be powered by the Helio G85 SoC, with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage onboard.

The battery capacity is expected to be 7,000 mAh, but charging speed remains unknown.

Tecno is set to release the Pova Neo 3. While specific specifications have not been disclosed yet, Tecno has shared the design and important features of the upcoming smartphone.

Tecno’s recent Twitter image unveils key design elements of the Pova Neo 3, including a centered punch-hole display, dual rear cameras, and three color options to choose from.

The Tecno Pova Neo 3 is expected to be equipped with the Helio G85 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. While additional memory configurations have not been confirmed yet, they may be available.

The Tecno Pova Neo 3 is expected to feature a 7,000 mAh battery, although the charging speed has not been disclosed by Tecno. The launch date for the Pova Neo 3 is still unknown, but an announcement regarding it is anticipated in the near future.