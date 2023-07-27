Tecno Spark 10 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

Advertisement
Tecno Spark 10 Pro

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro smartphone is coming soon to the market. The gadget has impressive features and specs.

It comes with a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. The phone’s GPU is called the Mali-G52.

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.

The smartphone features a dual-camera setup on the back with an LED flash.

The gadget includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The device is run by a HIOS 12.6 operating system based on Android 13.

The Spark 10 Pro is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 18 W.

Tecno Spark 10 Pro price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 53,999/-

Tecno Spark 10 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIHIOS 12.6
Dimensions164.6 x 76.2 x 8.4mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStarry Black, Pearl White
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMTK Helio G88
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Virtual RAM )
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesDigital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus
Front32 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Light Sensor, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
