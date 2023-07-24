Tecno Spark 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan July 2023
The phone is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. The device’s GPU is called the Mali-G52.
The smartphone has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.
The Tecno Spark 10 Pro features a dual-camera setup on the back with an LED flash.
The gadget includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, and it has a HIOS 12.6 operating system based on Android 13.
The Spark 10 Pro has a 5,000 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 18 W.
Tecno Spark 10 Pro price in Pakistan
Tecno Spark 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 53,999/-
Tecno Spark 10 Pro specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|HIOS 12.6
|Dimensions
|164.6 x 76.2 x 8.4mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Starry Black, Pearl White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MTK Helio G88
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Virtual RAM )
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus
|Front
|32 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Light Sensor, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."
