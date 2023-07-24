Tecno Spark 10c price in Pakistan July 2023

The Tecno Spark 10c has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio A25 processor.

The device includes 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Tecno Spark 10c is a budget device that has been recently launched in Pakistan with great features, and the device is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range.

The Tecno Spark 10c has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The immersive display ensures vibrant colors and sharp visuals, making it ideal for gaming, streaming, and browsing.

The smartphone houses a powerful and efficient MediaTek Helio A25 chipset. This octa-core processor is designed to handle everyday tasks with ease. From browsing social media to running productivity apps, the Spark 10c ensures smooth performance without significant lags or slowdowns.

In terms of storage, the device offers 128 GB of internal storage, providing ample space to store photos, videos, apps, and more. Additionally, the device is equipped with 12 GB of RAM, which enhances multitasking capabilities and enables seamless switching between applications.

Tecno has prioritized the camera capabilities on the Spark 10c, catering to photography enthusiasts on a budget. The device features a dual-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 16 MP primary camera and a 0.08 MP depth sensor. This combination allows for decent photography, capturing clear and detailed shots. On the front, the 8 MP selfie camera ensures crisp and vibrant self-portraits.

Powering the phone is a non-removable Li-Po 6000 mAh battery, which provides sufficient power to last through the day with moderate usage.

Tecno Spark 10c price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 10c price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,999.

Tecno Spark 10c specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI HIOS 8.6 Dimensions 163.9 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 1.6 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Unisoc T606 GPU Mali-G57 MP1 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 0.08 MP, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, (wide), Dual LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data Edge, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery 18W wired

