Edition: English
Edition: English

Tecno Spark 10c price in Pakistan July 2023

Tecno Spark 10c price in Pakistan July 2023

  • The Tecno Spark 10c has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio A25 processor.
  • The device includes 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
The Tecno Spark 10c is a budget device that has been recently launched in Pakistan with great features, and the device is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range.

The Tecno Spark 10c has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The immersive display ensures vibrant colors and sharp visuals, making it ideal for gaming, streaming, and browsing.

The smartphone houses a powerful and efficient MediaTek Helio A25 chipset. This octa-core processor is designed to handle everyday tasks with ease. From browsing social media to running productivity apps, the Spark 10c ensures smooth performance without significant lags or slowdowns.

In terms of storage, the device offers 128 GB of internal storage, providing ample space to store photos, videos, apps, and more. Additionally, the device is equipped with 12 GB of RAM, which enhances multitasking capabilities and enables seamless switching between applications.

Tecno has prioritized the camera capabilities on the Spark 10c, catering to photography enthusiasts on a budget. The device features a dual-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 16 MP primary camera and a 0.08 MP depth sensor. This combination allows for decent photography, capturing clear and detailed shots. On the front, the 8 MP selfie camera ensures crisp and vibrant self-portraits.

Powering the phone is a non-removable Li-Po 6000 mAh battery, which provides sufficient power to last through the day with moderate usage.

Tecno Spark 10c price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 10c price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,999.

Tecno Spark 10c specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIHIOS 8.6
Dimensions163.9 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU1.6 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetUnisoc T606
GPUMali-G57 MP1
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 0.08 MP, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, (wide), Dual LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataEdge, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery 18W wired
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

