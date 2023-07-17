Advertisement
Tecno Spark 10C price in Pakistan July 2023

Tecno Spark 10C

The Tecno Spark 10C is easily available on the market at an affordable price and has impressive features.

The device boasts a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

The Tecno Spark 10C is powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset and a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor. The device’s GPU is called the Mali-G57 MP1.

It comes with a triple-camera setup on the back. The primary camera of the phone is 16 MP, and the front-facing camera is 8 MP.

The gadget has a HIOS 8.6 operating system based on Android 12.

The Spark 10C includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage space.

The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 18 W.

Tecno Spark 10C price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 10C price in Pakistan is Rs 30,999/-

Tecno Spark 10C specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIHIOS 8.6
Dimensions163.9 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU1.6 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetUnisoc T606
GPUMali-G57 MP1
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 0.08 MP, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, (wide), Dual LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery 18W wired

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

