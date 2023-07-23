Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan July 2023

Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan July 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan July 2023

Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan July 2023

Advertisement

The Tecno Spark 8C is available for purchase and has amazing features. The device has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The smartphone has a Unisoc T606 chipset and an octa-core processor. The GPU is called the ARM Mali-G57.

The Spark 8C includes 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. The device has a dual-camera setup on the back. The phone is available in four colours: turquoise, magnet black, iris purple, and diamond grey. The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging at 10 W.

Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan is ₨ 36,999/-

Tecno Spark 8C specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11.0 (Go edition)
UIHIOS 7.6
Dimensions164.6 x 76 x 9 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsTurquoise, Magnet Black, Iris Purple, Diamond Gray
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetUnisoc T606
GPUARM Mali-G57
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide) + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGe-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, LED Flash
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Also Read

Infinix GT 10 Pro debuts with LEDs & color-changing back
Infinix GT 10 Pro debuts with LEDs & color-changing back

Infinix is releasing a new gaming-focused smartphone called the Infinix GT 10...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story