Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan July 2023

The Tecno Spark 8C is available for purchase and has amazing features.

The device has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The smartphone has a Unisoc T606 chipset and an octa-core processor. The GPU is called the ARM Mali-G57.

The Spark 8C includes 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The device has a dual-camera setup on the back. The phone is available in four colours: turquoise, magnet black, iris purple, and diamond grey.

The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging at 10 W.

Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan is ₨ 36,999/-

Tecno Spark 8C specifications

Build OS Android 11.0 (Go edition) UI HIOS 7.6 Dimensions 164.6 x 76 x 9 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Turquoise, Magnet Black, Iris Purple, Diamond Gray Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Unisoc T606 GPU ARM Mali-G57 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide) + QVGA, Dual LED Flash Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

