Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan July 2023

The Tecno Spark 8C is available for purchase and has amazing features.
The device has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
The smartphone has a Unisoc T606 chipset and an octa-core processor. The GPU is called the ARM Mali-G57.
The Spark 8C includes 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.
The device has a dual-camera setup on the back. The phone is available in four colours: turquoise, magnet black, iris purple, and diamond grey.
The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging at 10 W.
Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan
Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan is ₨ 36,999/-
Tecno Spark 8C specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11.0 (Go edition)
|UI
|HIOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|164.6 x 76 x 9 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Turquoise, Magnet Black, Iris Purple, Diamond Gray
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Unisoc T606
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G57
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide) + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
