Tesla introduces ‘Charge on Solar’ to charge your vehicles with Sun

Tesla has recently unveiled a groundbreaking feature called “Charge On Solar,” showcasing their unwavering dedication to sustainable energy solutions.

This innovative function allows Tesla owners to charge their vehicles exclusively using surplus solar energy generated by their Tesla solar systems.

This advancement is poised to revolutionize the charging process for electric vehicles and further reduce their carbon footprint.

To take advantage of this eco-friendly charging method, Tesla owners must ensure their vehicle is running on version 2023.26 or later, upgrade their Tesla Powerwall (home battery system) to version 23.12.10 or later, and update their Tesla mobile application to version 4.22.5.

Once these upgrades are completed, users can activate the “Charge On Solar” function via the Tesla app, enabling them to personalize their charging experience by setting charge limits and choosing their preferred charging location.

To optimize the solar charging process, Tesla vehicles equipped with the “Charge On Solar” feature continually monitor the charging status in real time. Every ten seconds, the system automatically adjusts the charging level as needed.

Users also have the ability to schedule when to utilize solar charging, giving them greater flexibility and control over their energy consumption.

It’s important to note that this feature is currently exclusive to Tesla Powerwalls. Owners with third-party batteries for storing solar energy will not be able to benefit from the “Charge On Solar” capability at this time.

The “Charge On Solar” feature is a significant milestone for Tesla, as it harnesses excess solar energy to power electric vehicles and promotes a greener future.

This innovative feature has garnered praise from environmentally conscious Tesla owners as a game-changer in renewable energy and electric mobility.