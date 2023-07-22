Tesla releases full Self-Driving Beta transfer terms

Tesla made an exciting announcement during the Q2 2023 earnings call on July 19, stating that existing owners can now transfer their Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD Beta) to a new Tesla vehicle during the third quarter.

This move aims to encourage current Tesla owners to upgrade to the latest models without the additional cost of repurchasing the FSD package, priced at $15,000 in the US. Alternatively, the FSD package is available as a monthly subscription for $199 for Basic Autopilot and $99 for Enhanced Autopilot-equipped cars.

To be eligible for the FSD Beta transfer program, owners must have Full Self-Driving capability in their current Tesla vehicle at the time of delivery of the new vehicle. The offer is only valid for new Tesla vehicles delivered between July 20 and September 30, 2023.

To take advantage of the offer, owners must either forfeit the FSD capability on their current Tesla or trade in their vehicle directly with Tesla when purchasing a new one.

Tesla will then remove the FSD capability from the original vehicle up to one week before delivering the new Tesla, requiring a short automatic reboot during the process.

It’s important to note that this transfer can only happen once and cannot be transferred to another vehicle or individual, even through a private sale.

Furthermore, the offer cannot be combined with other promotions and becomes non-reversible once the new Tesla vehicle is delivered or the FSD capability is removed from the existing vehicle, whichever comes first.