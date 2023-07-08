Threads: How to Delete Threads Accounts Without Removing Instagram Profiles

Threads, a text-focused social media platform, has launched as an alternative to Twitter.

Users are required to provide their Instagram usernames during registration.

Users are advised to temporarily deactivate their Threads accounts.

Threads, a text-focused social media platform serving as an alternative to Twitter, recently launched with the requirement of providing Instagram usernames during registration.

However, users discovered a limitation: once a Threads account is created, it cannot be deleted, only disabled. This leads to the removal of the associated Instagram profile and its content when the Threads username is deleted.

Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, acknowledged the issue and assured users that Meta is actively working on a solution. In the meantime, users are advised to temporarily deactivate their accounts.

Threads allows users to share text-based messages, videos, GIFs, and embed Instagram posts within threads, enabling engagement through liking, commenting, reposting, and sharing.

It should be noted that certain features of Threads are still under development and not yet accessible to users.

If users choose to deactivate their account, it will hide their profile and associated content. They also have the option to switch to private mode, further limiting visibility.

Threads works in conjunction with Instagram, allowing users to manage both platforms with a single account. Exciting updates are expected, such as an improved search function, the introduction of hashtags, curated tabs, and editing tools for attachments before publishing.

However, it is important to highlight that Threads currently lacks compliance with GDPR regulations, making it unavailable to individuals residing in the European Union.

While some users may consider using a VPN to access Threads, this approach carries its own risks as routing through a country with less strict privacy laws may compromise their personal data.