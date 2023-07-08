Threads: How to Grow Followers on Threads by Instagram

Threads gains rapid popularity, attracting millions of users shortly after its launch.

Seamlessly transfer Instagram followers to Threads, leveraging the linked accounts.

Consistently post fresh and engaging content to maximize your presence on the platform.

Advertisement

Threads, the recently launched social media app, has quickly gained immense popularity, capturing the attention of millions of users within a few hours. With the platform being new and having limited competition at the moment, there is an opportunity to leverage your account and attract followers.

Instagram Followers

By being linked to Instagram, Threads offers the advantage of seamlessly transferring your Instagram followers to the platform. When signing up for Threads, you have the option to follow the same lists you have on Instagram, resulting in your followers being automatically added to your Threads account. This straightforward process proves particularly beneficial for individuals who already have a substantial following on Instagram.

Post Frequently

Maximize your presence on this new platform by consistently sharing fresh content. Unleash your creativity and fully explore the app’s capabilities to post captivating and engaging content. Utilize the live feature to your advantage, seizing the moment to generate interest and capitalize on your content.

Consider posting concise and intriguing threads that align with current trends or longer threads tailored to your audience’s preferences. Depending on your goals for the platform, share compelling threads that pique interest. Additionally, enhance the visual appeal of your threads by incorporating GIFs, short videos, or high-quality images to make them visually appealing.

Advertisement

Engage

Actively interact with your audience and colleagues to foster engagement. Share content from your followers or the accounts you follow to enhance your visibility and attract more followers. By showcasing content from others, you can broaden your reach and encourage others to follow and engage with your account.

Get Verified

Similar to Instagram, Threads does not adhere to a specific timeline for account verification. The platform utilizes algorithms to determine verification eligibility. If you already have a verified account on Instagram, obtaining verification on Threads is likely to be a straightforward process.

Make the most out of this new platform by exploring various strategies to monetize your accounts and expand your follower base.