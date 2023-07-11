Threads: New home feed and multiple language support in Meta’s plan

Instagram CEO said that Threads is considering a chronological home feed.

Threads is the “first version” of the app and more features are planned.

The app is currently only available on mobile devices.

According to Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, Threads is considering including a different home feed that only contains posts from the users that they have chosen to follow. These posts would appear in chronological order.

Presently, a mixture of suggested articles and posts from followers is displayed.

The company has hinted that further functionality would be added. Threads was marketed as an “initial version” when it launched.

However, a mechanism that was intended to make Threads compatible with some other applications, including Mastodon, has run into opposition.

The Threads app was created by Instagram, which is owned by Meta.

After several users voiced irritation at not being provided with a feed of postings from people they followed, in the order in which they were posted, Mr. Mosseri stated that an alternate home feed for Threads was “on the list” and that Threads owner Mark Zuckerberg had given the concept a “thumbs up”.

Advertisement

The Instagram kingpin claims that the following features are also “on the list”:

Ability to edit posts

Multiple language support

Easy switch between multiple Threads account

Advertisement

Although it is possible to watch Threads on the web via Threads.net, posts may only be made using the app; nevertheless, Mr. Mosseri stated that the firm was also “working on” a desktop interface.

Additionally, there is no search option. The firm promised to increase the selection of suggested content and include a “more robust search function” when it first announced the introduction of the app.

Additionally, the only way to completely erase a Threads profile at the moment is to also deactivate the connected Instagram account, which is another problem the business is trying to solve.

When Threads was began, Meta made it known that it intended to enable communication between it and other social media platforms like Mastodon by use of the fediverse.

But despite some people liking this idea, it has encountered pushback.

Also Read Threads surpasses ChatGPT record, hits 100 million users in just five days Threads surpasses ChatGPT with 100 million users in less than 5 days....