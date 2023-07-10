Threads Surpasses 100 Million Sign-Ups, Impacts Twitter Traffic

The app became the #1 free app on the App Store after its release last week.

Threads, Meta’s Twitter rival, surpasses 100 million user sign-ups, causing Twitter traffic to fall. Threads was released last week in 100 countries for iOS and Android users, and it is presently the #1 free app on the App Store.

The new software had 2 million sign-ups in two hours, 10 million users in seven hours, and 30 million in 12 hours.

Instagram CEO c stated last week that Meta does not intend to replace Twitter. However, it creates a public square for Instagram groups that never fully adopted Twitter and for communities on who want a less heated space for conversations.

The new app does not have all of the functions that Twitter has. It lacks features such as direct messages, a following feed, a full web version, a chronological feed, and others.

Furthermore, Apple has joined the Threads party. Phil Schiller, the biggest Apple senior vice president of marketing, has joined the platform. Apple News was the first to make an appearance on the Threads. Apple has since added additional accounts for Apple Books, Apple Music, Shazam, and Beats.

Threads is a stand-alone application. Users can, however, log in with their Instagram accounts. Their Instagram account is retained, but they can customise their profile exclusively for Threads.

Posts on Threads can be shared on Instagram and vice versa. Links, images, and videos of up to five minutes in length may be included in the posts. Users view a feed of postings from people they follow, as well as stuff that has been recommended to them.

