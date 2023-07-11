Threads surpasses ChatGPT record, hits 100 million users in just five days

Threads surpasses ChatGPT with 100 million users in less than 5 days.

It is the fastest-growing consumer app ever.

It was launched by Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.

As millions of users flocked to the Twitter competitor app, Threads, it surpasses the record set by ChatGPT, an AI tool, data tracking websites observed on Monday.

Over 100 million people signed up for the Meta-owned platform, which has a user-friendly design reminiscent of the microblogging website, in less than five days of its launch, making it the fastest-growing consumer app.

According to the data, it took ChatGPT two months to reach the 100 million user milestone whereas it took TikTok nine months.

The picture and video-sharing website managed to draw 100 million users in the two and a half years since its start in 2010, unlike Threads, whose majority of users are Instagram users.

The new software went online late on Wednesday in 100 nations’ Apple and Android app stores, but it is not yet available in Europe since parent company Meta is unsure how to deal with the EU’s data protection laws.

Twitter is estimated to have 200 million active users, but since Elon Musk acquired the service last year and fired thousands of employees, there have been numerous technical issues.

In addition to alienating many users, Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has turned back banned right-wing accounts and added fees to previously free services.

A number of competitors have developed, although most are specialized systems unable to surpass Twitter in size.

Due to its connection to Instagram, which has more than a billion regular users, Threads is finding it to be simpler.

At 7:00 GMT on Monday, online data provider Quiver Quantitative claimed that the app had reached 100 million users.

Other websites that used a count of the “badges” that Instagram users who downloaded Threads got concluded that the milestone had already been reached.

Musk has threatened legal action against Meta, which also owns Facebook and WhatsApp, alleging that the firm stole trade secrets and intellectual property.

Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, the head of Meta, are at odds and recently challenged one another to a cage match.

