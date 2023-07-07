Threads vs. Twitter: How These 6 Features Could Change the Social Media Landscape

Threads lacks essential features like hashtags and trends found on Twitter.

The absence of direct messaging on Threads hampers private conversations and content sharing.

Adding a live audio feature would enhance user engagement and keep up with Twitter’s Spaces.

Threads, the microblogging platform developed by Meta as a potential rival to Twitter, has entered the market amidst the growing dissatisfaction with Twitter. With its ability to share brief text, photos, and video updates with followers, Threads offers a similar experience to Twitter and has the potential to replace it as the go-to microblogging platform.

The hashtag is a widely recognized feature of Twitter that enables users to classify their posts and increase their visibility to others interested in similar subjects. By clicking on a relevant hashtag, users can easily explore tweets and access relevant information about specific topics or events.

2. Trends

Trends, a feature exclusive to Twitter, offers users a real-time overview of the most popular topics being discussed on the platform. These trends can be location-based, related to specific interests, or centered around global events. By following trends, users can stay informed about the latest happenings and stay connected to what is currently popular.

3. Direct Messages Having a direct messaging feature is essential for any app aspiring to rival Twitter. Direct messages (DMs) not only facilitate private conversations but also serve as a convenient means of sharing content with contacts. Unlike Threads, where the only option to share a thread with a friend is through mentions in replies, DMs offer greater privacy and convenience. Incorporating direct messaging functionality into Threads would enhance user connections and solidify its position as a viable alternative to Twitter. 4. Live Audio Threads should also consider incorporating a live audio feature to compete with Twitter. Following the popularity of Clubhouse, live audio has become highly sought after by users. Twitter's live audio feature, Spaces, has gained significant traction and even has a dedicated tab on the homepage. Integrating an audio feature into Threads would enable users to participate in or create public or private rooms for discussions on various topics. Since Clubhouse introduced live audio capabilities first, Meta can introduce this feature without being accused of copying Twitter 5. Allowing Sign-Ups From Non-Instagram Users One significant drawback of Threads is its dependency on users having an Instagram account. This requirement restricts access to Threads for individuals who either do not use Instagram or prefer not to link their accounts. By limiting sign-ups to users with Instagram accounts, Threads hinders its potential for growth and alienates users who do not have an Instagram presence. Consequently, Threads may not be the ideal platform for those seeking a fresh start on a new social media platform. Additionally, users are unable to change their username or display name on Threads without altering their Instagram settings, further emphasizing the platform's integration with Instagram. 6. Decoupling From Instagram Threads, in its current form, is comparable to Facebook Messenger in 2011, as it serves as a mere extension of another app. The app heavily relies on Instagram, making it impossible to use Threads without an Instagram account and limiting the customization options within Threads without adjusting Instagram settings. Additionally, deleting a Threads account necessitates deleting the associated Instagram account as well. If Threads intends to compete with Twitter, it must aim to detach itself from its dependency on Instagram. While Threads may be suitable as a text extension of Instagram, it needs to establish independence from Instagram as much as possible and as soon as possible to position itself as a true rival to Twitter.