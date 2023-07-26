TikTok adds text-only feature to rival Twitter after Threads

TikTok is adding a text-only feature to diversify its platform and appeal to users who prefer written expression.

In a bid to diversify its platform and cater to a broader audience, TikTok has taken a page out of Twitter’s playbook by launching its very own text-only feature. The move comes after the success of Twitter’s “Threads” feature, which allows users to post a series of connected tweets on a particular topic.

TikTok, primarily known for its short-form video content, aims to expand its user engagement and offer a new way for creators to connect with their followers. By incorporating text-based posts, the platform seeks to attract users who prefer expressing their thoughts through writing rather than video.

The new text-only feature functions similarly to Twitter’s Threads, allowing users to share a sequence of related posts as a cohesive narrative. This gives creators the flexibility to delve deeper into various subjects, share stories, or provide updates without the constraints of video duration.

One of the motivations behind TikTok’s foray into text-based content is to compete with the Twitter presence of none other than Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur known for his prolific and often impactful tweets. By offering a platform where users can express themselves succinctly and creatively through text, TikTok aims to entice influential figures like Musk and give them an alternative outlet to engage with their audience.

The introduction of this new feature could lead to increased competition between TikTok and Twitter as both platforms vie for user attention and content creators. While TikTok has built a massive user base with its unique short video format, the addition of text-based posts opens up new possibilities for creators to express themselves in diverse ways.

Moreover, TikTok’s move towards a more text-focused approach reflects the evolving nature of social media platforms. Users’ preferences are constantly changing, and platforms must adapt to meet their demands and offer a holistic user experience.

With the rollout of the text-only feature, TikTok is positioning itself as a versatile and comprehensive platform capable of catering to various content styles and creators. It remains to be seen how this feature will impact the dynamics of user engagement and the competition it poses to Twitter, especially when seeking to attract influential personalities like Elon Musk.

As the battle for user engagement intensifies, one thing is certain: the social media landscape will continue to evolve, and platforms will continue to innovate to capture the hearts and minds of users worldwide.

