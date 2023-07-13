TikTok enhances safety features for the wellbeing of its young users

TikTok introduces new endeavors to improve safety and welfare of teenage users.

Content filtering capabilities expanded within Family Pairing in response to feedback.

Parents and guardians gain greater control over the content their teenagers encounter.

TikTok, the widely used video-sharing platform, has introduced two major endeavors with the goal of improving the safety and overall welfare of teenagers who use the site.

“In response to valuable feedback from parents and caregivers, TikTok has expanded its content filtering capabilities within Family Pairing,” As per a statement released on Thursday by the Chinese platform.

The addition of this new functionality allows parents or guardians to have greater control over the content their adolescents encounter when utilizing the application.

Parents and caregivers have the ability to create a personalized viewing experience for their teenagers by utilizing a content filtering tool that allows them to exclude certain words, hashtags, and themes that they consider inappropriate or unsuitable.

“TikTok acknowledges the unique needs of every teenager and empowers caregivers to create a safer and more personalized environment for their teens within the app.”

This feature promotes transparency as it enables teenagers to see the keywords added by their caregivers. This not only facilitates open discussions about online boundaries and safety but also encourages mutual understanding between teenagers and their parents.

The latest addition to TikTok’s features enhances the existing content filtering system by expanding on the current content level structure. This system was specifically created to safeguard users aged 13 to 17 from accessing content with mature or intricate themes.

“By integrating parents’ personalized content filters, TikTok strengthens its commitment to creating a safer and more suitable environment for teenagers on the platform,” it stated.

Additionally, TikTok has introduced the Youth Council, a program aimed at empowering young users by allowing them to have a say and actively participate in shaping the platform’s policies and features.

“The Youth Council will serve as a platform for teenagers to share their insights, ideas, and concerns, empowering them to contribute to the ongoing development of a safer and more inclusive TikTok community,” it added.