TikTok Introduces Text Post Support to Compete with Twitter

Another Twitter rival emerged while Twitter was busy revamping its logo and brand. TikTok has announced the addition of text post support. TikTok, one of the most popular video-sharing sites, is in the process of acquiring numerous popular apps. In an attempt to compete with Instagram, the app included image functionality. It is now adding text posts, most likely to compete with Twitter and Meta’s Threads.

According to TikTok, the new content option will enable creators to contribute their stories, poetry, lyrics, and other written content on the platform.

When you access the app’s Camera page, you will now have three options: photo, video, and text. When you choose text, you will be brought to the text creation page, where you can fill out the content of your post. You may then personalise your environment by adding noises, naming a location, enabling comments, and enabling Duets. TikTok claims that text posts will be equally participatory and lively as video or photo posts.

You can also include stickers, tags, and hashtags in your text post. There is also the option of selecting a different background colour. You can save draughts, just like video or photo posts, and keep them with other unpublished entries.

It’s hardly surprising that TikTok has opted to add text post support now, especially since Twitter has been making questionable decisions and imposing constraints on non-paying users.

