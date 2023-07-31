TikTok introduces ‘text posts’ feature for user self-expression

TikTok has introduced a long-awaited text-post feature, empowering creators to express themselves.

Text posts allow users to share their stories, poems, recipes, and other written content.

TikTok is committed to expanding creative boundaries and providing a platform for diverse voices to flourish.

The Chinese short-video app TikTok has recently introduced a long-awaited text-post feature, an innovative format that empowers creators and offers exciting opportunities for self-expression.

Text posts are expanding the boundaries of content creation on TikTok, providing the vibrant community with another innovative way to showcase their stories, poems, recipes, and other written content.

The addition of text posts introduces another dimension to content options, allowing creators to effortlessly share their written brilliance, making it even easier to inspire and captivate audiences.

Seamless publishing experience

Creating and sharing text-based content is now easier than ever. On the Camera page, users have three options: photo, video, and text. Choosing text opens a user-friendly interface where creators can pen their thoughts and ideas.

Empowering customization for impactful posts

On the Post page, users have a range of familiar customization options, ensuring their text posts are as dynamic and engaging as videos or photos. Adding sound, tagging locations, enabling comments, and inviting duets all contribute to the immersive experience that distinguishes TikTok.

Exciting features to amplify creativity

Text posts are equipped with a variety of features intended to elevate text-based content and captivate audiences in unprecedented ways. Some exciting highlights include:

Text posts are equipped with a variety of features intended to elevate text-based content and captivate audiences in unprecedented ways. Some exciting highlights include:

Stickers: A collection of expressive stickers that complement the content and add an extra touch of personality. Tags and hashtags: Creators can engage with others by tagging accounts and participating in relevant conversations using trending hashtags. Background Colors: Personalization is vital, and users can select from a wide range of background colors to match their style and make their text posts stand out. Adding found: Music, at the core of TikTok, seamlessly integrates into text posts, enhancing the reading experience with the perfect soundtrack. Draft and discard: The creative journey involves experimentation, and creators have the freedom to refine their work with the ability to save drafts and revisit unpublished posts.

TikTok is committed to expanding creative boundaries and providing a platform for diverse voices to flourish. With a dedicated space for written expression, TikTok unlocks new avenues for storytelling, artistic exploration, and engagement. TikTok continuously empowers creators and the community with innovative tools that inspire self-expression. Their commitment to nurturing creativity has led to a diverse array of content formats, including videos, photos, Duets, and Stitch.

