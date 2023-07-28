Advertisement
Edition: English
TikTok Love Unites: South American Woman Marries Pakistani Man in KPK

Articles
  • Pakistani man marries woman from South America.
  • Language barrier overcome with Google Translator.
  • Woman embraces Islam, plans to take husband to her home country.
In the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) in Pakistan, cross-cultural love knows no boundaries as Pakistani men continue to captivate the hearts of foreign women who have journeyed all the way to Pakistan for love.

Recently, a heartwarming love story unfolded in KPK’s Charsadda, where a 36-year-old woman from South America, Nicole, decided to marry Ikram Ullah Khan Durrani, a content creator from Bhusakhel village. Ikram shared how their love blossomed over time, with repeated proposals leading to Nicole embracing Islam and adopting the name Noreen. She also adapted to wearing moderate clothing and developed a close bond with her in-laws.

The couple’s love story started through social media, and despite the language barrier, with Nicole not being familiar with Urdu or other native languages, they found ways to communicate using Google Translator.

With Nicole’s conversion to Islam, the couple is now ready to embark on a new chapter of their lives together. In a heartwarming twist, Noreen plans to take Ikramullah with her to her home country, as he has been granted a visa to the South American nation.

This transcontinental wedding stands as yet another testament to the power of social media in bringing together couples from different corners of the world who remain deeply committed to each other.

