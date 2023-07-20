TikTok removed 11M+ videos in Pakistan for violating guidelines

The report emphasizes TikTok’s dedication to trust, accountability, and a safe community environment.

In Pakistan, 11.7 million videos were removed for violating Community Guidelines in Q1 2023.

TikTok proactively removed 98.8% of violative videos in Pakistan before anyone could view them.

Advertisement

The report highlights TikTok’s dedication to building trust, ensuring accountability, and fostering a safe and inclusive community environment.

In Q1 2023, TikTok removed 91,003,510 videos worldwide, representing about 0.6% of all uploaded videos. Among these, 53,494,911 videos were removed through automated systems, while 6,209,835 videos were restored after review. Specifically in Pakistan, 11,707,020 videos were removed for violating Community Guidelines during the same period.

In Q4 2022, Pakistan experienced the removal of 12,628,267 videos for Community Guidelines violations. In addition to addressing such violations, TikTok also took proactive steps to combat spam accounts and associated content, implementing measures to prevent the creation of automated spam accounts.

In Q1 2023, around 83% of the violative videos in Pakistan were removed before anyone could view them, and approximately 92.2% of these videos were taken down within a day. The proactive removal rate for Q1 2023 reached 98.8%.

TikTok globally removed 16,947,484 accounts suspected to be used by users under 13 years old, prioritizing the safety of young users. Moreover, 51,298,135 fake accounts were taken down in Q1, showcasing TikTok’s commitment to combating fraudulent activity. TikTok’s Community Guidelines aim to create a safe, inclusive, and genuine experience for all users. These policies are applied universally to all content and users, with TikTok emphasizing consistency and fairness in their enforcement.

Also Read Android’s Nearby Share app is now accessible on Windows Google's Nearby Share app is now available for Windows PCs. The app...

Advertisement

TikTok uses a mix of advanced technology and human review to detect and address content that violates its Community Guidelines. Their quarterly Community Guidelines Enforcement Report offers transparency by sharing details about removed content and accounts, providing valuable insights into the process.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.