Top 10 UK social media-obsessed cities revealed

Norwich ranked as the most social media-obsessed city in the UK, followed by Wrexham and Liverpool.

London ranked 25th on the list, while Birmingham secured the ninth position.

Facebook has a significant following in Blackpool, while Instagram is a favorite in Brighton.

Norwich has been identified as the UK’s most social media-obsessed city in a recent study, surpassing Wrexham and Liverpool for the top position. Meanwhile, Wakefield ranked as the city with the least interest in social media.

The PlayOJO entertainment team conducted a study to determine the most socially active city. They analyzed Google searches for popular social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, Snapchat, Pinterest, Reddit, and LinkedIn, over the past year.

Norwich, a city with a population of over 143,000 people, topped the list as the most social media-obsessed city in the UK, with over 215,000 searches per 100,000 residents.

Wrexham ranked second, with over 209,000 searches per 100,000 residents among its 65,000 inhabitants. Liverpool secured the third position with over 195,000 searches per 100,000 among its 484,000 people. Bath and Manchester finished fourth and fifth, with 186,000 and 185,000 searches per 100,000 residents, respectively.

At the opposite end, Wakefield showed the least interest in social media, with just over 14,000 searches per 100,000 people. Winchester, Canterbury, Lancaster, and Doncaster all had fewer than 70,000 searches per 100,000 residents.

Surprisingly, London, the UK’s most populous city, stands at the 25th position on the list with 131,000 searches per 100,000. Meanwhile, Birmingham, with over 1.1 million residents, secures the ninth spot with 171,000 searches per 100,000 people.

The research also delved into the popularity of specific platforms in different cities. Facebook has a significant following in Blackpool, while Instagram is a favorite among residents of Brighton. In contrast, Cambridge stands out as the city with the highest likelihood of having LinkedIn and Reddit users.

Winchester residents prefer Pinterest, while Bradford takes the lead for Snapchat and TikTok. Glasgow boasts the highest number of Twitter users, and Newport is the most YouTube-obsessed city.

In the UK, YouTube is the most searched social media app, followed by Facebook and Twitter.

The top ten most social media-obsessed cities in the UK

Rank City Population Searches per 100k 1 Norwich 143,118 215,775 2 Wrexham 65,692 209,206 3 Liverpool 484,488 195,037 4 Bath 94,782 186,135 5 Manchester 549,853 185,204 6 Bristol 467,099 184,881 7 Inverness 46,870 183,556 8 Hereford 63,024 175,561 9 Birmingham 1,142,494 171,621 10 Cambridge 144,714 171,391

A representative from PlayOJO commented on the study, stating that social media has become an essential aspect of our everyday lives.

The spokesperson also highlighted that social media enables people to connect with others around the world at any moment, which is why these platforms hold such significant importance in their lives.

