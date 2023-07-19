TrueCaller Assistant, the AI-based call-screening solution, has finally launched in India after being announced last September.

This feature utilizes cloud telephony and machine learning to answer calls in a natural language and offers live transcription of the caller’s speech.

This transcription helps users decide whether to take the call or mark it as spam.

The TrueCaller Assistant currently supports English, Hindi, and “Hinglish” languages. However, there are no immediate plans to add support for additional Indian languages.

Users in India can try the TrueCaller Assistant for free for 14 days. After the trial period, they can continue using it by subscribing to the TrueCaller Premium Assistant plan, which starts at INR149 ($1.8/€1.6) per month. As a limited-time promotional offer, the plan is currently available for INR99 ($1.2/€1) per month.

Currently, TrueCaller Assistant is only available for Android users in India.

iOS users in India will have to wait for some time before they can access the call-screening service.