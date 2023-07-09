TweetDeck makes a comeback: A better, revamped version!

Twitter older version TweetDeck makes a comeback.

Enhanced features introduced in updated TweetDeck.

Elon Musk has not confirmed the return of TweetDeck.

Twitter users have reported the unexpected return of the older and more popular version of TweetDeck, although it remains uncertain for how long this will last, according to The Verge. The previous version of TweetDeck was disabled, leading to disappointment among users who found that the new version lacked certain features. However, the revived version now provides free API access, allowing users to utilize third-party apps. The newer version had introduced a paywall and did not have APIs that supported the features of the older version. In addition, third-party apps had been banned earlier this year.

Roberto Doering, the developer of Harpy, disclosed that the platform made use of the “old v1 API” to restore the desired functionality. However, Doering expressed doubt regarding the long-term viability of accessing the legacy API, as Twitter will likely impose restrictions on it again, and the use of third-party apps still goes against Twitter’s terms of service. Notably, neither Elon Musk nor the new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, have confirmed the return of TweetDeck.

Twitter had introduced an improved version of its widely used management tool, promising enhanced functionality and a revamped interface to offer users a smoother experience. The announcement was made via a tweet, informing users that they could access the updated TweetDeck by selecting “Try the new TweetDeck” in the bottom left menu of https://tweetdeck.twitter.com.

The upgraded TweetDeck allows users to fully utilize the composer functionality, enabling them to create and publish tweets directly within the platform. Additionally, the integration of Spaces (Twitter’s audio chat rooms) allows users to seamlessly join and participate in live conversations. With the inclusion of video docking, users can watch videos while engaging with other content on TweetDeck. Furthermore, the introduction of polls empowers users to create interactive surveys and gain insights from their audience.

To enhance user security and address abuse on the platform, Twitter has implemented a new requirement for accessing TweetDeck. Users are given a 30-day period to verify their accounts in order to continue using the management tool. Verification aims to ensure the authenticity and trustworthiness of individuals or entities using Twitter, with the goal of providing a safer and more reliable environment for users to engage with their followers and effectively manage their Twitter presence.

