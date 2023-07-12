Advertisement
Twitter and ChatGPT are back online after a brief outage

  • Twitter services have been restored following a short outage on Wednesday,
  • OpenAI has confirmed that logins for ChatGPT are now functioning properly.
  • Some users experienced the error message “Failed to get service status” while using ChatGPT.
Twitter services have been restored following a short outage on Wednesday, as reported by outage monitoring website Downdetector.com. Additionally, OpenAI confirmed that logins for its widely used chatbot, ChatGPT, are now functioning properly.

Downdetector received approximately 6,064 reports, suggesting that users encountered around 252 instances of issues with the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.

OpenAI has confirmed that certain ChatGPT logins have started to work again. However, it was discovered that some users encountered an error message stating, “Failed to get service status.”

Prior to the outage, users had reported issues with their question requests not being fulfilled.

According to Downdetector, the problem with the OpenAI chatbot began at approximately 6:10 p.m.Within a few hours, over 5,500 users worldwide reported issues with the service, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

Users resorted to social media platforms to express their complaints and concerns regarding the service interruption.

“It looks like ChatGPT is down and causing errors such as request timeouts. Now you need to use this little thing called brain or old-fashioned Google,” a user wrote.

Users encountered difficulties with both the website and the application when attempting to engage with the AI bot, as they received a message saying, “Oops! Our systems are a bit busy at the moment; please take a break and try again soon.”

 

