Twitter claims 99.99% of ‘healthy’ tweet impressions

On Wednesday, Twitter clarified that 99.99% of impressions seen on tweets are considered “healthy.”

Elon Musk’s company issued the clarification in response to a Bloomberg story about harmful content viewed on Twitter in the last six months.

Twitter dismissed the claim as “absolutely false,” stating that 99.99% of Tweet impressions are healthy, indicating that only a small fraction of content needs enforcement. The company emphasized its commitment to making the platform as safe and healthy as possible.

To our partners, we want to address a recent Bloomberg article which claims that harmful content viewed on Twitter has gone up over the past six months. This is an absolutely false assertion. 99.99% of Tweet impressions are healthy. Which means only a tiny amount of content… — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) July 19, 2023

Twitter mentioned that the Bloomberg report relied on “outdated research” containing inaccurate or misleading metrics.

“The article does not properly provide the right context or new updates to the remediations we have made since the third-party research was conducted,” it stated.

What did Bloomberg report?

According to the publication’s report, researchers noted a significant increase in hateful, violent, and inaccurate posts on the platform since the content policy changes implemented by Musk after taking over Twitter.

The publication pointed out that the policy changes pose a significant challenge for Twitter’s new Chief Executive Officer, Linda Yaccarino.

Callum Hood, the director of research at the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), stated that Musk is failing to fulfill his promises to advertisers, and their ads are being displayed alongside harmful content, as reported by Bloomberg.

The CCDH report revealed that hate speech targeting minority communities increased following Musk’s takeover. Additionally, there were reports of increased harassment and a spike in extremist content, as stated by the Anti-Defamation League. Furthermore, COVID-19 misinformation also saw a rise, according to Media Matters.

Following Musk’s takeover of Twitter, the microblogging website has undergone several content moderation changes. These changes have resulted in actions like reinstating accounts previously banned for policy violations and removing verification labels from high-profile accounts that choose not to pay for verification.

