Twitter denies article that claims it failed to combat hate speech

Twitter has been accused of failing to rein in hate speech on its platform.

The company has been criticized for not deleting six antisemitic or racist tweets.

Twitter has denied the allegations about the tweets being”either toxic or abusive”.

Since Elon Musk bought Twitter, there have been ongoing debates surrounding the microblogging platform.

The social media juggernaut, which has over 396.5 million members globally, has reportedly failed to rein in hate speech on its platform, particularly promoting antisemitism and bigotry, according to a report from the UK-based new website.

The narrative was rejected by Twitter, who called the allegations “extremely misleading” and emphasized how difficult it is for them to respond to hateful messages.

Due to its apparent refusal to remove such content as reported by users, the Musk-owned company is now the subject of inquiry and may face legal action as a result of the British outlet’s story.

The European Union of Jewish Students EUJS and researchers at HateAid, a German organization that promotes human rights online, brought the issue to light, according to the story by the UK news channel.

The California-based platform disregarded warnings about “six antisemitic or otherwise racist tweets in January this year” by failing to delete them, violating its own moderation policy.

“Four of the tweets denied the Holocaust in explicit terms, one said ‘blacks should be gassed and sent with space x to Mars’, while a sixth compared Covid vaccination programmes to mass extermination in Nazi death camps,” the outlet mentioned in its story.

According to the legal action cited by the British tabloid, the tweets were reported in January, but the Musk-owned application concluded that they did not violate its guidelines.

On the other side, Twitter clarified that the “purportedly ‘landmark’ lawsuit concerns six Tweets, and all of those tweets were actioned” and revealed how it has worked to address the specific issue on its platform.

The digital behemoth insisted that all six Tweets were “either toxic or abusive” and that their algorithms “automatically detected” that they were in breach of its rules of service.

“Twitter immediately restricted the reach of all six tweets (less than 100 impressions per Tweet),” the platform mentioned in a tweet.

It also stated that no one used Twitter’s German legal compliance option to report any of the tweets.

“After the suits were filed, triggering compliance review, four Tweets were blocked in Germany and two were removed for terms of service violations,” the Musk-owned platform stated.

Twitter criticized the channel for using two false “reports” in their article.

“One report claims that Tweets containing anti-Semitic slurs are on the rise on Twitter since its acquisition. The truth is that the number of user impressions of anti-Semitic slurs has gone down since Twitter’s acquisition, both in total and on a per Tweet basis,” it clarified.

The other report, according to Twitter, asserts that the program did nothing in response to 99% of the nasty posts made by Twitter Blue users.

“That figure is blatantly false and Twitter makes moderation decisions with no regard for a user’s Twitter Blue status,” it added.

