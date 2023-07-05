Twitter has been facing a series of challenges recently, causing frustration among its users and leading many to explore alternative platforms. The issues began with limitations imposed on the number of daily posts users could view, causing disruptions.

TweetDeck, a popular tool for managing Twitter accounts, was also affected and remained problematic for users unless they switched to the beta version. To tackle these problems head-on, Twitter has now introduced an enhanced version of TweetDeck.

The new update, referred to as “TweetDeck Preview,” requires users to actively opt-in to access its features through the original TweetDeck interface. Once users make the switch, they regain access to basic TweetDeck functionality, including list aggregation features.

Twitter assures users that the transition process is relatively simple, with saved searches, lists, and columns seamlessly carrying over. Notably, the updated preview build now supports features like Twitter Spaces and polls, but Teams functionality is currently unavailable.

Although Twitter has not officially announced the retirement of the old version of TweetDeck, a Twitter employee hinted at the change being permanent in a discussion thread, stating that they were migrating everyone to the preview version.

Advertisement

However, this change may leave long-time users uncertain about the future.

According to Twitter Support, access to TweetDeck will soon be limited to Twitter Blue subscribers, and users must be verified to use it.

It is unclear if this change will be implemented for all users in early August or if there will be a 30-day trial period before users are prompted to subscribe to the new version.

As Twitter continues to address issues and refine TweetDeck, users may need some time to adapt to the evolving landscape of the platform.