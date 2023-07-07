Twitter takes legal action against Meta over Threads app

Meta’s new Threads social network app has caused quite a stir in the tech world since its official launch yesterday. Within just one day, the app garnered an impressive 48 million sign-ups, making it the hottest topic in the industry.

However, the excitement surrounding Threads has been met with legal trouble for Meta, as Twitter has sent a legal letter to Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta.

Twitter accuses Meta of “unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and intellectual property”.

Take a look:

Advertisement

The allegation suggests that Meta hired several former Twitter employees who had access to confidential Twitter information.

These individuals allegedly utilized that knowledge to develop Threads, which Twitter bluntly refers to as a “copy-cat app.”

Also Read

The letter demands that Meta cease using Twitter’s trade secrets and confidential information, as such actions are in violation of state and federal laws. Additionally, Twitter reminds Meta that it is prohibited from crawling or scraping Twitter’s data.

In response, Meta’s communications representative refuted Twitter’s claims, stating that no member of the Threads engineering team had previously worked for Twitter. The conflict between the two tech giants is sure to draw significant attention in the coming days.