Twitter to enable the posting of full articles and books soon

Elon Musk confirms Twitter Notes' return as "Articles," enabling users to post longer content.

After Elon Musk acquired Twitter, the future of Twitter Notes became uncertain.

No information has been released about the timeline for user access or the public release of the feature.

Elon Musk confirms that the Twitter Notes feature, now called “Articles,” will be back on track, allowing users to publish longer content on the platform.

Twitter Notes, originally introduced in June 2022 as an experimental feature, was launched before Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. Initially, it was only accessible to a limited group of writers in the United States, Canada, Ghana, and the United Kingdom.

The selected writers had access to a specialized “Write” tab on Twitter, enabling them to compose and access their Notes. Their Twitter profiles also featured a dedicated Notes tab, making it convenient for followers and users to access all their long-form content in one place.

After Elon Musk‘s acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion, the future of Twitter Notes became uncertain, with little information about the project in the following months. Platformer reported in November 2022 that Notes had been put on indefinite “pause.”

Elon Musk had previously discontinued other Twitter projects, including ad-free articles for subscribers in November 2022 and the Revue newsletter platform in December.

As confirmed by Twitter’s owner, Elon Musk, Twitter Notes is making a comeback. A user’s tweet suggested that Notes had been rebranded as “Articles,” hinting at renewed development efforts by Twitter.

The user’s screenshot revealed the familiar Notes interface, resembling its previous form, along with other unreleased features, including Twitter Coins.

In response to the tweet, Elon Musk personally confirmed Twitter’s intentions to revive the feature, indicating its upcoming revival.

Elon Musk did not disclose further details about Twitter’s plans for Notes or its potential rebranding as Articles. No information was given about the timeline for user access or the public release of the feature.