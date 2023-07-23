Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Twitter to replace its iconic logo soon?

Twitter to replace its iconic logo soon?

Articles
Advertisement
Twitter to replace its iconic logo soon?

Twitter to replace its iconic logo soon?

Advertisement
  • Elon Musk’s announcement to change Twitter’s logo and phase out the signature birds surprised users.
  • Last year, SpaceX’s founder acquired Twitter for $44 billion and merged it into X Corp.
  • Recently, Musk announced limitations on the number of daily tweets users can view on the platform.
Advertisement

Shortly after implementing several controversial policies that angered users, Twitter‘s CEO, Elon Musk, made another surprising announcement.

The SpaceX founder expressed his desire to remove the Twitter logo and eventually phase out the signature birds that have long represented the platform.

Using his official Twitter handle, the billionaire posted a shimmering image of an X and wrote: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make it go live worldwide tomorrow.”

Advertisement

Later, he tweeted: “Soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

Advertisement

Last year, Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion and merged it into a new entity called X Corp.

Since Musk’s takeover, users have shown growing dissatisfaction with the platform and his policies.

After assuming control, Musk laid off several Twitter employees, and shortly afterward, he announced that Twitter’s verification checkmarks would be accessible to anyone paying a subscription fee.

Also Read

ChatGPT for Android to arrive next week, pre-registrations start
ChatGPT for Android to arrive next week, pre-registrations start

ChatGPT for Android is launching next week. Pre-registrations have started on the...

In the past, these checkmarks were provided free of charge and were awarded only to specific users the platform considered “verified.”

Recently, Musk announced a restriction on the number of daily tweets users could view.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story