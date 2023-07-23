Twitter to replace its iconic logo soon?

Elon Musk’s announcement to change Twitter’s logo and phase out the signature birds surprised users.

Last year, SpaceX’s founder acquired Twitter for $44 billion and merged it into X Corp.

Recently, Musk announced limitations on the number of daily tweets users can view on the platform.

Shortly after implementing several controversial policies that angered users, Twitter‘s CEO, Elon Musk, made another surprising announcement.

The SpaceX founder expressed his desire to remove the Twitter logo and eventually phase out the signature birds that have long represented the platform.

Using his official Twitter handle, the billionaire posted a shimmering image of an X and wrote: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make it go live worldwide tomorrow.”

Later, he tweeted: “Soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Since Musk’s takeover, users have shown growing dissatisfaction with the platform and his policies.

After assuming control, Musk laid off several Twitter employees, and shortly afterward, he announced that Twitter’s verification checkmarks would be accessible to anyone paying a subscription fee.

In the past, these checkmarks were provided free of charge and were awarded only to specific users the platform considered “verified.”

Recently, Musk announced a restriction on the number of daily tweets users could view.

