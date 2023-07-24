Twitter Unveils New Logo: X Marks the Start of a Rebranding Journey

Twitter has unveiled its new logo, opting for an X instead of the iconic blue bird.

CEO Linda Yaccarino and owner Elon Musk, introduced the new logo with enthusiasm.

Twitter’s popularity has experienced ups and downs, with around 200 million daily active users.

Twitter has unveiled its new logo, opting for an X instead of the iconic blue bird, as part of a broader rebranding effort. The social media network’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino, along with owner Elon Musk, introduced the new logo with enthusiasm. Musk expressed his desire to phase out the Twitter brand and replace it entirely with the X logo.

Under Musk’s leadership since acquiring Twitter in 2022, significant changes have occurred, including the company’s renaming to X Corp, reflecting Musk’s ambition to create a comprehensive “super app” akin to China’s WeChat. However, the transformation has faced criticism, with users expressing mixed reactions to the new logo.

Advertisement

Twitter’s popularity has experienced ups and downs, with around 200 million daily active users, but also facing technical issues and controversies over changes to content moderation and account policies. Additionally, advertising revenue has reportedly declined since Musk’s takeover.

As competition in the social media space intensifies, with Meta launching its own platform, Threads, Twitter is striving to maintain its position and appeal to users amid these challenges.

Also Read