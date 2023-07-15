Twitter users can now make money from content creation

Twitter now lets creators earn a portion of ad revenue from ads shown in responses to their tweets.

Prominent Twitter accounts earn $107,274 through the ad revenue-sharing program.

The specific calculations and distribution of shared revenue by Twitter remain undisclosed and unclear.

Twitter has introduced a new feature that allows creators to earn a share of the ad revenue generated from ads displayed in responses to their tweets.

To be eligible for payments, users must be subscribed to Twitter Blue or affiliated with verified organizations. Additionally, they need to have had at least 5 million tweet impressions in the past 3 months and pass human review for Creator Monetization Standards. Maintaining a follower count of 10,000 or more and posting a minimum of 25 tweets in 30 days are also required.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced that the initial round of payments for content creators will amount to $5 million, with cumulative earnings accumulating since February. All payments will be processed through Stripe.

Content creators on Twitter are already earning substantial amounts, with some receiving up to $25,000 or more. Notably, writer Brian Krassenstein has disclosed that he received a total payment of $24,305 from Twitter. He boasts a follower count of 750,000.

Twitter just paid me almost $25,000. pic.twitter.com/oIJ2Ycymzb Advertisement — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 13, 2023

Prominent Twitter accounts, such as the ‘internet hall of fame,’ have managed to generate an impressive income of $107,274 through Twitter’s ad revenue-sharing program. This payout stands as one of the highest ever recorded since the program’s inception.

The specifics of how Twitter calculates and distributes the shared revenue among eligible users remain undisclosed and unclear.

Twitter is taking advantage of ads placed in responses to tweets as a way to monetize content, as determining which creators should be compensated for ads seen in the main feed poses a challenge, similar to revenue sharing issues faced by platforms like TikTok in the realm of short videos.

Creators are naturally incentivized to encourage their audience to engage and comment on their tweets under this arrangement. While the goal is to foster healthy conversations, experiences on platforms like Facebook have shown that intense emotional reactions often drive the highest levels of engagement.