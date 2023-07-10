Twitter Vs Threads: Significant Drop in Twitter Usage as Meta’s Threads Exceeds 100 Million

Meta’s Threads platform attracts 100 million users in just over two days.

Twitter experiences a significant decline in traffic as a result.

Threads intensifies the downward trend in Twitter’s user base.

Meta’s latest microblogging platform, Threads, has witnessed a remarkable surge in popularity, attracting an astonishing 100 million users within a span of just over two days. This rapid and immense success has had a noticeable impact on Twitter, leading to a significant decline in its user traffic.

Matthew Prince, the CEO of Cloudflare, has been closely monitoring the patterns of Twitter’s traffic and has observed a consistent downward trend since the beginning of 2023. However, the introduction of the Threads app has further exacerbated this decline for Twitter.

Meta’s Threads has quickly gained immense popularity as a microblogging platform, resulting in a substantial loss of users for Twitter. The decline in Twitter’s user base has been an ongoing challenge since the start of 2023, and the introduction of Threads has exacerbated this situation.

