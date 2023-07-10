Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Twitter Vs Threads: Significant Drop in Twitter Usage as Meta’s Threads Exceeds 100 Million

Twitter Vs Threads: Significant Drop in Twitter Usage as Meta’s Threads Exceeds 100 Million

Articles
Advertisement
Twitter Vs Threads: Significant Drop in Twitter Usage as Meta’s Threads Exceeds 100 Million

Twitter Vs Threads: Significant Drop in Twitter Usage as Meta’s Threads Exceeds 100 Million

Advertisement
  • Meta’s Threads platform attracts 100 million users in just over two days.
  • Twitter experiences a significant decline in traffic as a result.
  • Threads intensifies the downward trend in Twitter’s user base.

Meta’s latest microblogging platform, Threads, has witnessed a remarkable surge in popularity, attracting an astonishing 100 million users within a span of just over two days. This rapid and immense success has had a noticeable impact on Twitter, leading to a significant decline in its user traffic.

Matthew Prince, the CEO of Cloudflare, has been closely monitoring the patterns of Twitter’s traffic and has observed a consistent downward trend since the beginning of 2023. However, the introduction of the Threads app has further exacerbated this decline for Twitter.

Meta’s Threads has quickly gained immense popularity as a microblogging platform, resulting in a substantial loss of users for Twitter. The decline in Twitter’s user base has been an ongoing challenge since the start of 2023, and the introduction of Threads has exacerbated this situation.

Also Read

Elon Musk Ridicules ‘Threads’ as Instagram Lite
Elon Musk Ridicules ‘Threads’ as Instagram Lite

Elon Musk, owner of Twitter, comments on Meta's new Threads app. Threads...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story