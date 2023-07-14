Twitter woos content creators with revenue sharing program

Twitter has announced that it will now share advertising revenue with select content creators on its platform. This move is aimed at attracting more creators to the social media site.

The content creators who meet specific criteria will be eligible to receive a portion of the revenue generated from ads displayed in their replies.

To qualify, creators must be verified users with a minimum of 5 million impressions on their posts for each of the last three months, and they must have a Stripe payment account.

This initiative follows Twitter’s recent introduction of paid subscriptions, allowing users to monetize their content.

The company’s CEO, Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter in October last year, has previously stated that in the first year, the entire subscription revenue (excluding payment gateway charges) will be passed on to creators.

By sharing advertising revenue, Twitter aims to incentivize content creators to engage more actively on the platform and provide them with additional opportunities to monetize their content.