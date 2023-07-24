Twitter’s logo changes to “X” to compete with Meta’s Threads

Twitter introduced a new logo on Monday, replacing the blue bird with a stylized “X” as it aims to rebrand itself amid tough competition from Meta’s Threads, owned by Elon Musk.

Our headquarters tonight pic.twitter.com/GO6yY8R7fO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023

The new logo displayed a white “X” on a black background, replacing the familiar blue bird symbol.

“X is here! Let’s do this,” tweeted Yaccarino, along with a picture of the logo projected on Twitter‘s offices in San Francisco.

X is here! Let’s do this. pic.twitter.com/1VqEPlLchj — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 24, 2023

Both Yaccarino and Musk added the X logo to their Twitter handles, while the traditional blue bird symbol continues to appear on the platform.

On Sunday, Musk expressed his interest in changing Twitter‘s logo and conducted a poll among his millions of followers, asking for their input on altering the site’s color scheme from blue to black.

He posted an image of a sleek X on a space-themed black background, referring to it as the “interim X logo.”

Yaccarino, the former advertising chief at NBCUniversal, assumed the role of Twitter CEO on June 5. She took charge at a time when the social media platform is working to recover from a decline in advertising revenue.

Musk had already named Twitter‘s parent company the X Corporation. He referred to his takeover of the social media giant as “an accelerant to creating X, the everything app,” in reference to X.com, a company he founded in 1999, which later evolved into the online payments giant PayPal.

The envisioned app, X, could serve as a social media platform while also incorporating messaging and mobile payments features. Yaccarino tweeted on Sunday that X, powered by AI, will connect us in ways we are just starting to imagine.

Yaccarino, who was hired by Musk last month to be Twitter‘s CEO, and a former advertising sales executive at NBCUniversal, stated that the social media platform is on the verge of expanding its scope.

“X is the future state of unlimited interactivity—centered in audio, video, messaging, payments, and banking—creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities,” Yaccarino tweeted.

New revenue streams

Since Musk’s acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion in October, the platform’s advertising business has suffered a decline due to concerns over Musk’s management style and significant staff layoffs, which affected content moderation.

In response, the billionaire SpaceX boss is exploring the introduction of payments and commerce features on the platform as a means of generating new revenue.

The platform is believed to have approximately 200 million daily active users, but it has experienced frequent technical issues following the mass staff layoffs initiated by Musk.

The social media site’s introduction of charges for previously free services, changes to content moderation, and the reemergence of previously banned right-wing accounts have garnered negative reactions from both users and advertisers.

This month, Musk revealed that Twitter‘s advertising revenue had decreased by approximately half since he assumed control of the platform.

This month, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, also introduced its text-based platform named Threads, which has gained an estimated user base of up to 150 million.

Data from market analysis firm Sensor Tower indicates that the amount of time users spend on the rival app has significantly decreased in the weeks following its launch.

